Unstoppable Mneria seals Kenya Prisons Cross County hat-trick

The trailblazing Charles Mneria blew away the field on his way to sealing an emphatic hat-trick in senior men's 10km race at the Kenya Prisons Service Cross Country Championships on Saturday at the Prisons Staff Training College, Ruiru.

Mneria, 24, exerted his authority to gradually build his lead from the start up to 500m before wading off his challenger to win in 30 minutes and 15 seconds.

Mneria, representing Prisons Headquarters, edged out Boaz Kiprugut from Central to second place in 30:42.63 as the 2016 Africa 10,000m silver medallist Wilfred Kimitei from Coast came in third.

"It was my plan to lead from the start to end and it worked pretty well for me," said Mneria, who is now targeting the national cross country title on February 13 in Kisii and Africa glory on March 6-7 in Lome, Togo.

"All these events form a good foundation and build up for me ahead of the Tokyo Olympics where I intend to pitch for a place in the 10,000m," said Mneria, who hopes to make his second appearance at the Summer Olympics after his debut at 2016 Rio.

Guest participant Patrick Kipng'eno finished fourth in 30:55.08 with Western's Emmanuel Ngatuny sealing to top five vanguard in 30:59.94.

Collated results

1.Charles Mneria (PHQ) 30:00.15,

2.Boaz Kiprugut (Central) 30:42.63,

3.Wilfred Kimitei (Coast) 30:44.36,

4.Patrick Kipng'eno (Guest) 30:55.00,

5.Emmanuel Ngatuny (Western) 30:59.94,

6.Victory Chepkwony (Guest) 31:05.24.