Impressive Wanjiru wins maiden Prison Cross Country title

Rosemary Wanjiru was sublime in her execution leading from gun to finish to win her maiden Kenya Prisons Service Cross Country senior women's race at Prisons Staff Training College on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Wanjiru, who finished fourth in 10,000m at 2019 World Championships in Doha, clocked 33 minutes and 43.53 seconds to add another Prisons title to her collection.

Wanjiru, the Prisons 10,000m champion and 2015 African Games 5,000m champion edged out the 2017 World Cross Championships bronze medallist Lillian Kasait to second place in 34:17.01. Kasait settled third last year.

Gladys Cherono came in third in 25:07.24 as the 2017 World Cross Country Championships silver medallist Alice Aprot, who is making a comeback, settled fourth in 35:55.24 with defending champion Loice Chemining losing her last year's glint for fifth in 35:58.52.

"I was just testing my endurance and speed ahead of several races," said Wanjiru whose immediate race is the Ras Al Khainah Half Marathon on February 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

Whether Wanjiru will also take part in the National Cross Country Championships due February 13 in Kisii remains to be seen.

"I will weigh my options well but I can still participate at the nationals before heading to RAK," said Wanjiru whose main focus is to make the 10,000m team for Tokyo Olympic Games due July 23 to August 8 this year.

Collated results

1.Rosemary Wanjiru (PHQ) 33:43.53,

2.Lilian Kasait (PSTC) 34:17.01,

3.Gladys Jerono (Guest) 35:07.24,

4.Alice Aprot (Nyanza) 34:55.24,

5.Loice Chemining (Rift Valley) 35:58.52,

6.Abigael Chelagat (Coast) 36:14.16.