Bright start for Omanyala, Chepkoech at AK National Championships

Africa 100 metres record holder Ferdinand Omanyala strutted to an easy win in his 100m heat as he launched his title defence at the National Athletics Championships on Thursday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Omanyala from Kenya Police Service literally jogged to 10.08 seconds against +0.2 wind speed to claim the seventh heat and sail through to the semi-finals scheduled for Friday.

Omanyala, the Commonwealth Games and Africa 100m champion, beat Nairobi’s Moses Wasike and Eliakim Odimo from the Universities in 10.75 and 10.96 respectively as they both made it to the semis.

“This is just part of my build up towards the world championships and nothing spectacular,” said Omanyala, adding that competing at different altitudes is giving him the experience he needs.

“I am here to run for my Police team and running 10.08 is incredible and hope to lower the time in the semis tomorrow,” said Omanyala.

Omanyala finished third in 100m at Rabat Diamond League before romping home second at Florence and Paris legs of the Diamond League.

Prisons’ Hesbon Ochieng (10.47), Meshack Babu (10.40) from Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Universities Mark Kang'ethe (10.73), South Africa’s Henricho Bruintjies (10.55) Sharry Dodin (10.74) from Seychelles and Prisons’ Dan Kiviasi (10.86) all won their heats to advance to the semis.

National 200m and 100m record holder Maximilla Imali also started her 100m title defence strongly, winning her heat in 11.67, beating Teresia Ngima to second place in 12.54.

KDF’s Rukia Nusra (11.67), Monica Safania (Police, 12.00), Jacent Nyamahunge (Uganda, 11.77) and Eunice Kadogo (Police, 11.94) all won their heats to reach the women’s 100m semis.

At the same time, 3,000m steeplechase world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech of Police and South Rift’s Janet Chepng'etich won their respective 5,000m heats to reach the final.

Chepkoech clocked 15:54.98 in a race in which the Commonwealth Games 10,000m bronze medallist Selah Jepleting of KDF finished fourth in 15:55.98 to also reach the final scheduled for Saturday.

Chepng'etich timed 15:48.20, edging out the 2019 world 5,000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo of Police and Lilian Kasait from Prisons to second and third places in 15:48.22 and 15:49.10 respectively.

Chepkoech said that her participation in the 5,000m is part of her endurance build up ahead of the national trials for the World Athletics Championships scheduled for July 7-8 in Nairobi.

The world event is due for August 19 to 27 this year in Budapest, Hungary.

Chepkoech is hungry for success after missing the World Championships last year in Oregon, United States owing to an injury.