Boston Marathon champion Jepchirchir reveals her winning strategy

The newly crowned Boston Marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir has revealed how she opted for a negative split strategy to claim victory.

Jepchirchir put a spirited fight to win the prestigious race crossed the line in 2:21:01 ahead of Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshanew, who timed 2:21:05, while another Kenyan Nyahururu-based Mary Wacera came in third in 2:21:32.

She said that, knowing the field was strong, and after stepping out to start under favourable weather conditions, she decided to save her energy for the last part of the race where she would turn on her afterburners.

“Ababel looked strong and I opted to keep her pace and bid my time because I knew she could out sprint me if it came to that.”

Jepchirchir tested the Ethiopian one time before putting on a decisive surge that carried through for a win.

Jepchirchir said she prepared well just like any other international assignment and she was happy to bag her second World Marathon Majors title.

She clinched the New Marathon title last year, crossing the line in 2:22:39 ahead of compatriot Viola Lagat who timed 2:22:44, while Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh finished third in 2:22:52.

The reigning Olympics women’s marathon champion dedicated the win to her family.

Boston Marathon men’s winner Chebet said he had been wary of the 2019 champion Lawrence Cherono and this forced him to make his break at the 35km mark.

He went on to win the race in 2:06:51. Cherono was second in 2:07:21, while Benson Kipruto finished third in 2:07:27.