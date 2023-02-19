Big turnout expected at AK meeting

Athletics Kenya (AK) is preparing for a huge turnout during the second leg of the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting starting on Friday at Nyayo National Stadium.

The meeting is one of the three local championships where athletes hoping to participate at the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 17 to 29 in Budapest, Hungary, should qualify from.

The federation will also use the championships to select a team for the East Africa Under-20 and Under-18 championships slated from March 10 to 11 at the Benjamin William Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

AK Director of Youth and Development Barnaba Korir noted that two of their track and field meetings have been certified by World Athletics for world championships qualification.

The last leg of the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting is slated for April 28 to 29 at Nyayo Stadium. It will also be used as a qualifier for the world event.

Korir said that national trials for World Athletics Championships due for July 14 to 5 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani will be the final event for athletes to qualify for the Budapest event.

Like to increase time

Korir hinted that they are likely to make the track and field meetings in Nairobi a three-day affair owing to the huge turnout that is expected.

“Last year, the first meeting in Nairobi attracted 457 entries in 100 metres and 200m only with long distance events like 10,000m and 5,000m having over three heats with maximum numbers required,” said Korir.

“Giving it three days will give athletes ample time to face each other rather than ranking.”

Korir urged athletes to turnout in numbers adding that it will be an opportune time for those who are neither in Athletes Integrity Unit or the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya to register.