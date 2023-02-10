Chepkemoi wins 10000m race in Kisumu's AK Track and Field Meet

Kericho-based Caroline Chepkemoi on Friday won the women's 10,000 metres race during the first leg of the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Weekend Meet in Kisumu.

Chepkemoi and Bahrain’s Roselida Jepketer exchanged leads in the final six laps before she sprinted in the last 100m to win in 35:30.3.

Caroline Chepkemboi leads the pack during the 1st Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting 10,000m Women race held at Moi Stadium in Kisumu County on February 10, 2023. Chepkemboi won the race. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Jepketer, who trains in Kapsabet, Nandi County, was second in 35:32.1 while Chepngetich Lagat was third in 35:43.8.

Chepkemoi said that she is competing in the track and field meet for the first time with her eyes on a slot in Team Kenya for the Africa Games in Accra, Ghana on August 5-8 or the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on August 19-27.

"Last weekend I competed at the Sirikwa World Cross Country Gold Tour where I finished in 14th place but I'm now shifting my focus to the track and I expect a good season in the next few months," said Chepkemoi.

Jepketer said she was glad to emerge second in the race after coming in fourth at the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Gold Tour event.

“The track season has started and I’m in good shape though I’ll be waiting for more instructions from Bahrain to see if I can be able to compete at the World Championships but my target is just to compete well locally in Kenya,” said Jepketer.

Two weeks ago, AThletics Kenya held sprints, middle distance and field events in Mumias, Kakamega County where a number of athletes graced the occasion.