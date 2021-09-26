Bekele reveals plan to run marathon in under two hours

Bethwel Yegon

From left to right: Kenya's second placed Bethwel Yegon, Ethiopia's winner Guye Adola and Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele stand on the podium after the Berlin Marathon on September 26, 2021 in Berlin.

 

Photo credit: Tobias Schwarz | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Bekele was two seconds short of Kipchoge's time when he won in Berlin two years ago and plans to perfect his preparations.
  • "I need some time to prepare, to be honest, I never take a long preparation for the marathon," said Bekele, a two-time former winner of the Berlin Marathon.

Berlin

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.