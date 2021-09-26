Ethiopia's Guye Adola wins Berlin Marathon, Bekele third

Guye Adola

Ethiopia's Guye Adola runs to win the Berlin Marathon on September 26, 2021 in front of Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, as Berlin's Mayor Michael Mueller (right) looks on.


Photo credit: Tobias Schwarz | AFP

By  Bernard Rotich  &  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Adola won in an unofficial time of two hours, five minutes, 45 seconds with Kenya's Bethwel Yegon second and third place going to Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele, the 2016 and 2019 winner in Berlin.

Ethiopia claimed a double victory Sunday as Guye Adola and Gotytom Gebreslase won the men and women's Berlin Marathon races.

