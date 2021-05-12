Athletics Kenya: Tokyo Olympics trials will be invite-only

By  Ayumba Ayodi

  • Mutwii said that the trials for the Tokyo Olympics have been pushed backward to June 17 to 19 from June 26 to 27 at the Kipchoge Keino Stadium, Eldoret.

The national trials for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympic Games will be through invitation, Athletics Kenya has revealed.

