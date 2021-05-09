Athletics chief Coe says Tokyo Olympics can be 'beacon of hope'

Seiko Hashimoto and Sebastian Coe

Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee (left), elbow bumps with Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics, in Tokyo on May 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Carl Court | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A virus state of emergency in Tokyo and other parts of Japan was extended on Friday, less than three months before the Games are due to begin
  • Coe said he believes the Games can "have a profound impact" on the world and moved to reassure the Japanese public that "we take those concerns very, very seriously"
  • More than 10,000 athletes from 200 countries and regions are set to travel to Tokyo for the Games, with a decision on how many domestic fans -- if any -- can attend to be taken in June


Tokyo

