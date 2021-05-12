Increased corporate support major boost for Kenyan sport

The rate at which Kenyan corporate entities are chipping in to support local sports melts our hearts.

Great talent abounds in the country. What we need are sufficient resources to mould the vast pool of athletes identified and scouted right from the grass roots.

We can hardly recall the number of times our national teams and local clubs failed to make crucial trips to international tournaments due to a dearth of funds.

Other than the default support national teams get from the government, there is growing demand for various entities to display goodwill, both morally and financially. Fortunately, the country seems to be headed in the right direction.

On Monday, Toyota Kenya and Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC) put smiles on our faces by committing a whopping Sh30 million towards the success of the WRC Safari Rally.

The event is roaring back to life after a two-decade absence, and the colossal contribution was a pompous way to welcome it back.

While presenting the cheque, Toyota Kenya managing director, Arvinder Reel said they were honoured to play a role towards the success of the global event, considering that rallying is a sport that is deep at the heart of Kenya’s national heritage.

The development comes hot on the heels of another landmark contribution where Kenya Commercial Bank unveiled Sh100 million sponsorship towards the same event.

Over the past 18 years, KCB have invested over Sh1.2 billion towards supporting motorsports, largely rallies and autocross circuits, through Kenya Motorsports Federation (KMSF). They have invested a further Sh820 million in their own sports teams, including KCB football club who are currently placed second on the Football Kenya Federation Premier League log.

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) were at it on Tuesday this week, committing a whooping Sh45 million towards Team Kenya to the Tokyo Olympic Games in July.

This is despite the financial challenges brought about by Covid-19 pandemic.

And with the World Under-20 Championships and the Kip Keino Continental Tour meeting just round the corner, we hope the same corporations will respond the same way as we seek to return to action proper soonest.

There is no doubt we, in sports, need support at the moment more than ever before considering what our athletes have gone through.

For those close to the athletes, saying that they are suffering is an understatement because some of them have not had a race and even traveling to the city for a local meeting is quite a challenge.