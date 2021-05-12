Increased corporate support major boost for Kenyan sport

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) Managing Director John Musunga (left) poses with a dummy cheque of Sh45 million with Ministry of Sports, Secretary In charge of administration Josephine Onunga (centre) and National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 11, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Other than the default support national teams get from the government, there is growing demand for various entities to display goodwill, both morally and financially
  • Over the past 18 years, KCB have invested over Sh1.2 billion towards supporting motorsports, largely rallies and autocross circuits, through Kenya Motorsports Federation (KMSF)
  • Kenya Breweries Limited were at it on Tuesday this week, committing a whooping Sh45 million towards Team Kenya to the Tokyo Olympic Games in July

The rate at which Kenyan corporate entities are chipping in to support local sports melts our hearts.

