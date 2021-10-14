Athletics Kenya move races as country mourns fallen star Agnes Tirop

Jackson Tuwei

Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei speaks during a press conference at Riadha House on October 14, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • AK president Jackson Tuwei said on Thursday that no athletics events will be held in the country for the next two weekends as the country mourns the fallen former world 10 kilometres record holder.
  • The two cross country events that were slated for October 16 in Machakos and October 23 in Iten will now be moved to a later date.

Athletics Kenya have cancelled the first two weekend cross-country meetings in honour of former World Cross Country champion Agnes Jebet Tirop who was found dead in her bedroom on Wednesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.