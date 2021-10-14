Athletics Kenya move races as country mourns fallen star Agnes Tirop

Athletics Kenya have cancelled the first two weekend cross-country meetings in honour of former World Cross Country champion Agnes Jebet Tirop who was found dead in her bedroom on Wednesday.

AK president Jackson Tuwei said on Thursday that no athletics events will be held in the country for the next two weekends as the country mourns the fallen former world 10 kilometres record holder.

The two cross country events that were slated for October 16 in Machakos and October 23 in Iten will now be moved to a later date.

He thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta after the Head of State directed the police to speed up investigations and resolution of circumstances surrounding the heinous murder of the world 10,000m bronze medallist which occurred at her Iten home in Elgeyo Marakwet.

"We are confident the relevant agencies are working round the clock to ensure speedy justice to family and friends who have been left emotionally scarred by the demise of someone they depended on for financial and psychological support," said Tuwei.

He said Tirop's death has left a huge hole because she was a promising athlete.

Tuwei said Tirop's death is one of a series of misfortunes that have befallen a number athletes in recent past including suicide, family wrangles and alcoholism.

The AK boss further revealed they will hold a mental health seminar on December 8 so that they can help the athletes solve their issues.

"We cannot hide our heads in the sand anymore. These unfortunate incidents are products of mental anguish affecting various sports persons. A number of athletes are suffering immensely in their personal spaces but have chosen not to seek help for fear of stigma. They are considered as role models who cannot and should not do any wrong, as other human beings are prone to," Tuwei said a press conference at Riadha House.