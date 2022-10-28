Athletics Kenya Cross Country series heads to Mt Elgon

The second leg of Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series moves to Kapsokwony in Mt Elgon, Bungoma County on Saturday.

The event is part of the five-leg series which AK is using as a build up towards the World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia on February 18.

Edwin Bett, who won the men’s 10km Kericho Cross Country race last weekend, Michael Kibet, Isaac Ndiema, Charles Lokir, Miriam Cherop, Jackline Chelak among others will feature.

The 3,000m steeplechase World Under-20 Championships finalist Emmanuel Wafula has confirmed that he will kick start his cross country season in the race.

“I want to impress at home. I want to represent Kenya in the World Cross Country Championships next year. My training has been good but I need to work extra hard to make sure I do well in the forthcoming season,” said Wafula, who will feature in the junior 8km race.

From Kapsokwony, the series will head to Sotik in Bomet County on November 12 with the fourth leg in Olkalau in Nyandarua County November 26 while the last series will go down on December 10 in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

This will pave way for the County Cross Country Championships across the country on December 17 with Kenya Prisons Service holding the competition on the same date at the Kenya Prisons Training College in Ruiru in Kiambu County.

On January 6, Kenya Defence Forces Cross Country Championships will hold their event in Langata, Nairobi while the National Police Service Cross Country Championships will be held at Ngong Racecourse on the same day.

On January 7, University Cross Country Championships will go down in Kabarak University, Nandi County while National Youth Service Cross Country Championships will be conducted at Ngong Racecourse.

Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County will then host the Kenya Wildlife Services Cross Country Championships while the Regional Cross Country Championships are expected to take place in all the 14 AK regions.