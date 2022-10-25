Eliud to warm up for Olympics with Boston, New York races

Two-time Olympics marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge will compete in two World Marathon Majors races before heading to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Since he started his road running career in 2013 and won Hamburg Marathon, Kipchoge has competed in 15 marathon races, winning 13 of them.

Kipchoge has competed in four out of six WMM races - Tokyo, Berlin, Chicago, and London Marathon races - but is yet to compete in New York Marathon and Boston Marathon races.

“Two marathon majors of New York and Boston are in my to-do list. I want to compete in the races as I prepare for the 2024 Olympic Games. It is still early in the season but things will get clearer next year, and then I can know exactly where I will be competing,” said Kipchoge, the world record holder.

He was speaking in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County Tuesday after he was named as the LG/ Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports Personality for the month of September.

Kipchoge won the recognition after his world record-breaking 2 hours, 01:09 minute run at the Berlin Marathon on September 25.

He lowered his own record by 30 seconds, winning a third title.

Kipchoge was awarded a set of LG refrigerator, which also doubles up as a top mount freezer, and water dispenser worth Sh150,000 and a trophy.

He thanked SJAK and LG for continuously recognising athletes for their efforts and glory brought to the country through their exemplary performances.

He urged athletes to compete clean and avoid being swayed to use drugs for quick money.

“I urge athletes to always stay focused, and to compete in cross country and track races before gradually shifting to the road races. That is where I started and I’m glad it has shaped my career to whom I am today,” he added.

LG East Africa Content Manager William Kimore said Kipchoge is a good inspiration to the young generation.

“We are proud to be associated Kipchoge, one of the greatest marathoners of all time. He has demonstrated that hard work and persistence pays with his record-breaking runs,” he said.