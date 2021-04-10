Athletes race against time ahead of World Relays

Kenya's sprinter Mark Otieno readies to take off during a training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on April 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ex-100m national champions Mokamba and Otieno highlight 31-man Kenyan squad
  • Coach Mwaniki to help Kenyan athletes refine key skills ahead of the May 1-2 championship planned for Silesia, Poland

Head coach Steven Mwaniki has said that the next two weeks will be crucial for Team Kenya athletes as they prepare for the World Relay Championships due May 1 to 2 in Silesia, Poland.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.