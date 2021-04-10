AK names strong team for World Relays

Athletics Kenya on Friday named a final squad of 31 athletes and seven officials for the World Relay Championships due May 1 to 2 in Silesia, Poland.

Athletics Kenya director in charge of competitions Paul Mutwii said that Kenya will be represented in six events; women's 4x400m, 4x400m mixed relay, shuttle relay, men and women's 4x200m and 2x2x400m.

"We don't have teams in men's 4x400m and men and women's 4x100m because we didn't qualify ," said Mutwii.

"We have fielded our best athletes in the one-lap race in other events notably the mixed relay and 2x2x400m and 4x200m," said Mutwii adding that on arrival in Silesia, they will request the organisers if it will be possible to slot in our men's 4x400m team.

The team leaves the country on April 29 for the World Relay Championships.

"The selection was extensive..We made sure that we haven't left any deserving athlete out," said Mutwii adding that results from the Athletics Kenya Relay Series and Track and Field Meeting were vital in their team selection.

The athletes selected are currently in Tokyo Olympic Games "bubble" camp training at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The team was picked after time trials on Friday at Kasarani. "We just wanted to test the conditioning of every athlete, " said Mutwii.

United States-based Emmanuel Korir is the only athlete who is outside the country that has been picked in the team.

Korir is in the 4x400m mixed relay team of eight athletes that include the national 400m record holder Hellen Syombua and Aron Koech, who won bronze medals in 4x400m mixed relays during the 2019 Yokohama World Relay Championships.

Others in the mixed relay team are the national 400m champion Mary Moraa, Sylvia Chesebe, Eglay Nalianya, Emmanuel Mutua and Stanley Kieti.

Syombua and Moraa will double up in women's 4x400m team that has Gladys Musyoki, who was in the 4x400m team at the 2019 Worlds event.

Also in the women's 4x400 team team of five athletes are Joan Cherono, who competed in 4x200m in Yokohama, and Veronica Mutua.

World 800m bronze medallist Ferguson Rotich and Commonwealth 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal will be taking part in their first World Relay event in the 2x2x400m event.

Former national 100m champions Mark Otieno and Mike Mokamba, and Dan Kiviasi, who were at Yokohama, highlight men's 4x200m team again. Others in the 4x200m team are Elijah Matayo and Hesbon Ochieng.

The women's 4x200m team has all newcomers led by the national 100m champion and record holder Maximilla Imali.

Team

Women's 4x 400m:- Mary Moraa, Hellen Syombua, Veronica Mutua, Gladys Musyoki, Joan Cherono

4 x 400 Mixed Relay: - Eglay Nalianya, Sylvia Chesebe, Hellen Syombua, Mary Moraa, Emmanuel Korir, Emmanuel Mutua, Stanley Kieti, Aron Koech

Shuttle Relay:- Priscilla Tabunda, Vanice Kerubo, Rukia Nusra, Wiseman Were, Michael Musyoka, Kipkorir Rotich.

Men's 4x 200m:- Mike Mokamba, Elijah Matayo, Hesbon Ochieng, Mark Otieno, Dan Kiviasi

Women's 4 x 200m:- Maxmilla Imali, Evangeline Makena, Doreen Waka, Monica Safania, Susan Nyambura

2 x 2 x 400m:- Ferguson Rotich, Wycliffe Kinyamal, Naomy Korir, Emily Cherotich