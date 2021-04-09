Kenyan speedstar Mark Otieno seeks Olympics time in Zambia

Kenya's 100m sprinter Mark Otieno works out at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on April 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Otieno, who left the country Friday morning, said he hopes to beat the Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying times both in 100m and 200m.
  • The event has attracted 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth 400m champion Isaac Makwala from Botswana and 2019 African Games 200m champion Sydney Siame of Zambia.

Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno is keeping his fingers crossed as he prepares to compete in the All Comers Athletics Meet starting on Saturday in Lusaka.

