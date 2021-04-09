Kenyan speedstar Mark Otieno seeks Olympics time in Zambia

Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno is keeping his fingers crossed as he prepares to compete in the All Comers Athletics Meet starting on Saturday in Lusaka.

Otieno, who left the country Friday morning, said he hopes to beat the Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying times both in 100m and 200m.

Kenya's sprinter Mark Otieno trains at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on April 8, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The event has attracted 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth 400m champion Isaac Makwala from Botswana and 2019 African Games 200m champion Sydney Siame of Zambia.

The All Comers Meet is the third national championships organised by Zambia Athletics to select their athletes for the Tokyo Olympic Games, Nairobi World Under- 20 Championships and the Africa Senior Championships.

Several top athletes have been invited from the neighbouring countries like South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia and Mozambique.

Otieno said that the season looks bright for him having clocked some of the fastest times especially in 100m during Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meetings in February.

In one of the AK Meetings on February 12, Otieno ran 10.82 seconds in the heat before winning the semi-finals in 10.17 seconds. Otieno, who has personal best 10.14 seconds, would then win the final in 10.24sec.

“So far everything is coming out so well and according to my plan. Thanks to Athletics Kenya for organising some events since January,” said Otieno adding that they might not have participated in events outside the country but the few local events have helped sharpen their skills.

Kenya's sprinter Mark Otieno stretches before a work-out session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on April 8, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Otieno said he is focused on reaching the podium at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships and Tokyo Olympic Games. The continental competition is due June 1-5 in Algiers while the Tokyo Summer Games are set for July 23 to August 8.

Otieno needs to clock 10.05 seconds to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

“It’s my dream to participate in the Olympics for the first time. I have always reached the semi-finals at the African event but want to make the final and perhaps win a medal God willing,” said Otieno.

Otieno said his South Africa coach Andrew Kock has helped him transform to a better sprinter.

“There are things that I am doing that I have not done before. Kock is bringing out the best in me,” Otieno said adding that he has upped his speed and distances in 300m and 250 sessions.

“Kock’s programs have made me stronger, I am good in endurance and speed as well,“ explained Otieno. “It’s more of speed endurance and building more of strength and power in the gym and these are things that I lacked over the years.”

Kenya's sprinter Mark Otieno readies to take off during a training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on April 8, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Otieno said it’s his wish to take sprints to another level in the country and show the world that Kenya is capable of doing it. “I can say I am ready to dine with the kings and I can foresee good tidings ahead.”

Otieno said the local sprinters need more attention because most of them are going through struggles.

"They need more international races to improve their standards," said Otieno.

Should otieno fail to beat the qualifying mark in Zabia, he still has time to make it to the Olympics. Track and field event athletes have until the end of June to qualify for the Olympics.

The 400m athletes Hellen Syombua and Mary Moraa are the only sprinters that have qualified for Tokyo Olympic Games.

Ferdinand Omanyala has also hit the 100m qualifying time for Olympics but the local anti-doping rules might knock him out. Omanyala was banned for 14 months in 2017 for a doping offence.