Anyango dreams big in star-studded Sirikwa Classic

The stage is set for the second edition of Sirikwa Classic, the Kenyan leg of the World Cross Country Gold Tour, which will be held Saturday at Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

It is every athlete’s dream to compete internationally and given that Kenya is an athletics powerhouse, fans from athletics-mad Eldoret are sure to turn out in large numbers at Lobo village to watch the action live.

Newly-crowned Discovery Cross Country Championships winner Immaculate Anyango will compete in senior women’s 10km race against established stars.

Anyango draws inspiration in athletics from former 5,000m world champion Hellen Obiri whose shoes she wants to fill. After competing in and winning many titles in cross country events, Obiri stepped up to the marathon last year.

On Saturday at Lobo, Anyango will tackle established athletes, among them world and Olympics 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon, former 10,000m world champion Linet Masai, former 5,000m world champion Vivian Cheruiyot, 3,000m steeplechase Commonwealth Games champion Jackline Jepckoech, Stacy Ndiwa among others.

“I have prepared well for the race. Since it is an international event, some of the world’s best runners in the distance will be around but I will run a calculated race just like I did last weekend in Discovery Cross Country Championships. It will be tough but I also want to prove to the world that I have trained well through the guidance of my husband Reuben Longosiwa and my coach Ken Rotich,” said Anyango.

Her journey to the top of cross country running started when she emerged fourth at the Athletics Kenya North Rift Regional Cross Country Championships. She finished 10th during the National Cross Country Championships.

“I didn’t compete well at the national championships because I had just recovered from pneumonia but I have been in good shape and I’m focused on running well. I will use the race to prepare for the track session. I am eyeing a slot in Team Kenya in the 5,000m race,” she added.

Anyango represented Kenya at the Africa Under-18, and later Under-20 Junior Championships in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, 2019 where she bagged silver in the Under-20 3,000m race.

She went on to get a slot in the Africa Cross Country Championships team that was to compete in Togo but the coronavirus pandemic halted her plan to continue shining.

And as Anyango lines up for the race in Eldoret, her husband Reuben Longosiwa who is a younger brother to Thomas Longosiwa the 2012 Olympics bronze medalist in 5,000m said that he will be cheering for his wife through television since he will be also competing on Sunday in Valencia, Spain.

Kenya has been fortunate enough to hold some of the international races which include World Under-18 Championships in 2017, World Under-20 in 2021 and Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour which is on its fourth leg this year in May.