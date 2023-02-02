Sirikwa Classic: Waithaka throws down the gauntlet in men’s contest

World 10,000m silver medallist Stanley Waithaka will take the battle to national cross country champion Charles Lokir when Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Gold Tour goes down at Lobo Village, Eldoret on Saturday.

Organisers have set aside an estimated Sh2.1 million besides the prize money for the 402 athletes who will participate in championships where each will pocket Sh5,000.

Waithaka finished fourth during the inaugural event then known as Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour last year at the same venue.

It will be the first race for the 22-year-old in the country, having arrived from his Japan base a month ago.

“I am more than ready for this race where my target is quite obvious…win!” said Waithaka, the 2018 World Under-20 5,000m silver medallist, who missed out on the national trials for the World Cross Country Championships due February 18 in Bathurst, Australia.

Waithaka said Lobo event forms part of his preparations for the World Athletics Championships programmed from August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Waithaka lost the battle to world record holder Joshua Cheptegei in men’s 10,000m final during the delayed World Athletics Championships held last year in Oregon, United States, clocking 27:27.90 against 27:27.43.

“I learnt a lot from the race hence I need to polish on my speed and finishing techniques,” said Waithaka but first things first.

“I need to clock the qualifying time first and I am quite certain I will even though the standards are quite high,” said Waithaka, who has been training in Nyahururu under coaches Francis “Master” Kamau and Daniel Njenga.

The qualifying time for Budapest world event in the 25-lap race is 27:10.00.

Waithaka will take on agemate Lokir among other top cream of international athletes that include foreign athletes, who started jetting into the country on Thursday.

Lokir won his maiden national cross country title on January 21 at the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College, over a month after finishing ninth during the trials for the world cross country championships at the same venue.

Interestingly, Lokir finished fifth just behind Waithaka during last year’s Gold Tour.

Waithaka and Lokir are up against the 2021 World Under-20 5,000m champion Benson Kiplagat, who is fresh from winning the Ibiza 10km race in Bozza, Ibiza, Spain on January 29 and World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Amos Serem, who is also the Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist.

Among the foreign legion for the Sirikwa Classic are World Under-20 5,000m silver medallist Merhawi Mebrahtu from Eritrea, Germany distance runner Frank Schauer, who finished fifth in Hannover Marathon and 23rd in Berlin Marathon last year.

Johannes Motschman from Germany, Kenyan-born Hillary Yego from Turkey, Ugandans Brian Wagwe, Ezekiel Mutai and Victor Kiptoo will also grace the men’s 10km battle alongside Loenid Latsepov from Estonia and Nicolae Alexandru of Romania.

“Each of the participating athlete will receive Sh 5,000 as a token. We are ready for the event having just finished our penultimate meeting,” said the event’s chief executive officer, Barnaba Korir. “The media centre, the starting and finishing are of international standards,” said Korir.