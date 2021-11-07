Albert Korir makes it Kenyan double in New York
- After settling for a runner-up spot in 2019 and seeing last year's race wiped out by Covid-19, Korir surged over the closing miles to capture the 26.2-mile race with Morocco's Mohamed El Aaraby second and Italy's Eyob Faniel third.
Kenya's Albert Korir won the New York Marathon men's title on Sunday in an unofficial time of 2hrs 8mins 22secs.
