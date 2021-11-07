Albert Korir makes it Kenyan double in New York

Kenyan Albert Korir celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the New York Marathon on November 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Timothy A. Clary | AFP

What you need to know:

  • After settling for a runner-up spot in 2019 and seeing last year's race wiped out by Covid-19, Korir surged over the closing miles to capture the 26.2-mile race with Morocco's Mohamed El Aaraby second and Italy's Eyob Faniel third.

