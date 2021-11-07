Kenyan double as Korir, Jepchirchir rule New York Marathon

Peres Jepchirchir

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir wins the New York Marathon women's race on November 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Timothy A. Clary | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 28-year-old Kenyan surged late to capture the 26.2-mile race 13 weeks after her triumph in Japan with Kenya's Viola Cheptoo second in 2:22:44 and Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh third.

in New York

