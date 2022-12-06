AK releases guidelines for World X-County trials

Athletics Kenya (AK) has released a participation and selection criteria at the national trials for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships on Saturday at the Kenya Prisons Training College, Ruiru.

AK detailed in a statement to the media on Monday that those who qualify for the meet are those who competed in at least in one of the five Athletic Kenya Cross Country Series and emerged in the top 12.

The statement stated that athletes who competed in international meetings and emerged top 10 also qualify for the meeting where a team will be picked for the world event programmed for February 18 next year in Bathurst, Australia.

“Those who qualify also must have participated in a recognised cross country race in November this year upon request from Athletics Kenya and must show certified results from the race,” said the statement.

The aforementioned regulation will apply to women’s under-20 6 kilometres, men’s under-20 8km, senior men 10km and senior women’s 10km races.

AK also altered its selection for the mixed relay races where it had senior athletes compete in 2km races at the last two legs of the series in Ol Kalou and Iten respectively.

The two races will be held on Saturday and those eligible to compete are those who competed in mixed relay races in Machakos, Kapsokwony and Sotik and emerged top two.

“Those who participated in the 2km races in Ol Kalou and Iten must have finished in top eight,” said the statement warning that those without valid electronic passports and covid-19 vaccination certificate will not be allowed to compete in the trials.

During the trials, the first six athletes to cross the finish line, will get automatic paces in Team Kenya with the seventh and eighth athletes being put on reserves list.

However, the first three athletes to cross the finish line in both men and women’s 2km races during the trials will automatically qualify for Australia with the fourth and fifth athletes being picked as reserves.

All the under-20 participants should have been born between the year 2004 and 2007 and all the selected athletes for trials will be required to report to the call room at 7am, on Saturday ready for the races.

The selected athletes in Team Kenya will be accommodated for one night for the purpose of visa application and documentation.