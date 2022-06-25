AK National Trials: Kandie conquers 10,000m field in style

World Half Marathon Championships silver medallist Kibiwott Kandie is back!

Kandie, the former half marathon world record holder, blasted from four places behind with 200m to go to win the 10,000m race in 27 minutes and 33.57 seconds and qualify for World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games.

Kandie brushed aside the leader, 2018 World Under-20 5,000m silver medallist Waithaka Mburu to second place in 27:34.01 during the trials in Nairobi on Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Kibiwott Kandie poweers his way to victory in the men's 10,000m final at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 25, 2022 in the Kenyan trials for the World Athletics Championships-cum-Commonwealth Games. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kandie and Mburu get the two automatic qualifying places for the two events.

The two athletes have been on-and-off owing to injuries.

The World Athletics Championships will be held from July 15 to 24 in United States followed by Commonwealth Games on July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

“The finishing kick was my secret for the win today. I had to apply it and it worked.