AK National Trials: Kandie conquers 10,000m field in style
What you need to know:
- Kandie, the former half marathon world record holder, blasted from four places behind with 200m to go to win the 10,000m race in 27 minutes and 33.57 seconds and qualify for World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games
- Kandie brushed aside the leader, 2018 World Under-20 5,000m silver medallist Waithaka Mburu to second place in 27:34.01 during the trials in Nairobi on Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani
World Half Marathon Championships silver medallist Kibiwott Kandie is back!
Kandie, the former half marathon world record holder, blasted from four places behind with 200m to go to win the 10,000m race in 27 minutes and 33.57 seconds and qualify for World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games.
Kandie brushed aside the leader, 2018 World Under-20 5,000m silver medallist Waithaka Mburu to second place in 27:34.01 during the trials in Nairobi on Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.
Kandie and Mburu get the two automatic qualifying places for the two events.
The two athletes have been on-and-off owing to injuries.
The World Athletics Championships will be held from July 15 to 24 in United States followed by Commonwealth Games on July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.
“The finishing kick was my secret for the win today. I had to apply it and it worked.
“I think we need to work now as a team so that we can bag medals. Running as an individual will not help us but we shall combine forces and make sure we beat our competitors, Ethiopians and Ugandans,” said Kandie.