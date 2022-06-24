AK National Trials: Imali shatters own 200m Kenyan record

National women’s 200 metres champion Maximilla Imali and Mike Mokamba have qualified for the Commonwealth Games.

Imali once again shattered her own national 200m record, cracking 23.6 seconds, beating her previous time of 23.37 set at the national trials in April.

Imali edged out Millicent Ndoro to second place in 23.5 during the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games trials at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Friday.

Both Imali and Ndoro will only qualify for the Commonwealth Games having not attained the World Championships qualifying time of 22.80.

Mokamba timed 20.7 to edge out Dan Kiviasi in 20.8 as they all qualified for the Commonwealth Games, having too failed to attained the World Championships qualifying time of 20.24.

Mike Mokamba (right) crosses the finishing line to win men's 200 metres final at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 24, 2022 in the Kenyan trials for the World Athletics Championships-cum-Commonwealth Games. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The World Athletics Championships are scheduled July 15 to August 24 in Oregon, United States and will be followed the Commonwealth Games on July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

“I had planned to go flat out so as to qualify for the World Championship. I fell short but I am happy to break my own record," said Imali, the Africa 200m silver medallist.

"We really need to do more as sprinters and the only way out in to take part in more events," said Imali, who finished fifth at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.