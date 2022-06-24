AK National trials: Kimeli, Krop punch 5,000m ticket

World leader Nicholas Kimeli controlled the pass from midway, teasing the field before winning men’s 5,000m during the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games trials at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Friday.

Kimeli, who finished eighth at the 2019 World Athletics Championships, clocked 13 minutes and 28.76 seconds beating Jacob Krop to second place in 13:29.20.

Nicholas Kimeli crosses the finish line to win the men's 5,000 metres final at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 24, 2022 in the Kenyan trials for the World Athletics Championships-cum-Commonwealth Games. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kimeli, a fourth place finisher at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, and Krop, who finished sixth at the 2019 world event, claimed the two automatic tickets to the two events.

The World Athletics Championships are due for July 15 to August 24 in Oregon, United States and will be followed by the Commonwealth Games on July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

“It was a good race with the lovely cool weather complimenting it. The journey to Oregon has started and I'm looking forward,” said Kimeli, who now eyes a podium finish after finishing fourth in 2019. “ I was disappointed in 2019 but my win in the Rome Diamond League also gave me more reasons to train and work hard.”

Nicholas Kimeli (centre) leads Daniel Simiu Ebenyo (right) in the men's 5,000 metres final at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 24, 2022 in the Kenyan trials for the World Athletics Championships-cum-Commonwealth Games. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group