Agnes Tirop murder suspect denied bond, again

The main suspect in the killing of former World Cross Country champion Agnes Tirop has been denied bond by the High Court in Eldoret on Tuesday.

Tirop was brutally killed on October 13, 2021 at Rural estate in the outskirts of Iten town, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

High Court Justice Robert Wananda ruled that Ibrahim Rotich will remain remanded at Eldoret prison for the next 61 days pending ruling on bond application after the court directed for further review of bond terms.

This is the fourth time Rotich’s efforts to be released on bond have flopped.

“I direct the probation officers to prepare a fresh pre-bail report detailing the true situation on the ground. Let us know whether the situation is still hostile as it were when he was arrested in connection with the killing of the slain runner,” said Justice Wanande.

The judge made the ruling after Rotich, who appeared before him during the mention of his murder case, pleaded with him to consider his application to be released on bond.

Rotich, 41, has been in remand since his dramatic arrest by sleuths attached to the directorate of criminal investigations department in Mombasa over the killing of the athlete almost two years ago.

Rotich, who pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, is being represented by lawyer Ngigi Mbugua while lawyer Richard Warigi is representing Tirop's family.

The accused, who went missing after the incident, was seized by the police detectives in Changamwe, Mombasa days after the body of the celebrated runner was discovered in her house.

Rotich was dealt a major blow during his previous attempts to be released on bond after the then presiding Judge, Justice Reuben Nyakundi, declined his request on the ground that the suspect’s conduct had given the court doubts over his cooperation in the case.

“Bearing in mind that the matter before us is associated with gender based violence and your conduct as the accused person has made this court doubt if released on bond you will be available during the proceedings. Even personal circumstances and steps you took after the incident have made this court ask so many questions about your availability if released on bond,” ruled Justice Nyakundi.