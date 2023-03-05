Chepchirchir, Maru dominate Agnes Tirop Memorial Fun Run

Sophie Chepchirchir and Emmanuel Maru were on Sunday crowned winners of the Agnes Tirop Memorial Fun Run and Ride at the Koitalel Samoei University College in Mosoriot, Nandi County.

The memorial race saw more than 2,000 athletes turn up in the athletics category with the cycling event also attracting a good number.

Chepchirchir took an early lead before she crossed the line in 33:02.3 ahead of Feliciana Jepkosgei, who clocked 33:57.5, while Brenda Tuwei was third in 34:05.1.

Chepchirchir, who trains in Kapseret, Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, said he competed to honour Tirop who was an inspiration to many athletes.

“When I heard about the race, I wanted to just run and honour one of the athletes who inspired many, but her life was cut short through murder. Gender based violence should just come to a stop and I would urge those going through tough times to come out and speak up,” said Chepchirchir.

In the men’s category, Mru crossed the line in 29:23 ahead of Kelvin Kibiwott who timed 29:33, while Gedion Kiprotich sealed the podium positions in 29:41.

In the men’s 42km cycling category, John Kariuki won in 1:01:34 ahead of Charles Kagimo (1:03:42) and Salim Kipkemboi (1:04:46).

In the women’s 42km cycling category, Nancy Debe led in 1:22:62 beating Monica Jelimo to second after clocking 1:32:65, while Kenro Masiga was third in 1:34:68.

In the 2km women only race, Mary Kigen timed 8:15 with Leah Murei (9:05) and Stellah Jelimo (9:06) coming in second and third places respectively.

The race was organised by Tirop’s Angels Trust in conjunction with Adidas to sensitise the community on the need to shun gender based violence.

Tirop’s Angels Trust chaiperson, Viola Lagat said that Tirop died a painful death when her career was just taking off.

“We lost Tirop in a painful way and we want to sensitize the community and the running family on the need for speaking out. Never again should we lose another human being on something we can talk about. Speak up,” said Lagat.

Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir said there is need for dialogue between families so that such things can be avoided.