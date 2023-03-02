Adidas organise Agnes Tirop Memorial Fun Run

Tirop’s Angels Foundation and Adidas in conjunction with Athletics Kenya will hold an event dubbed "Agnes Tirop Memorial Fun Run and Ride" in remembrance of Agnes Tirop at Koitalel Samoei University College in Mosoriot, Nandi County on Sunday.

The race, which is open to all athletes is expected to attract a good number both in elite and fun run categories.

Agnes Tirop Memorial Fun Run and Ride will include 42km in cycling, 10,000m race, 3,000m corporate run, 2km women only race and kids 1km run.

The 2km women only race will mark the International Women’s Day celebrations which is celebrated on March 8 all over the world to create awareness on issues such as gender-based violence, gender equality among others.

The races will start at Kabiyet-Kaiboi road at 8am and end at Koitalel Samoei University College.

Koitalel Samoei University College Deputy Principal Professor Rose Korir said that the university is ready to host the event.

Joan Chelimo, a distance runner and deputy secretary at Tirop's Angels foundation, said that the race is part of commemorating Tirop whose life was cut short despite having represented Kenya in various international races.

“We decided to stage the race close to her home as one way of remembering her good deeds. She was a big name and we shouldn’t just forget her but keep her dreams alive always,” said Chelimo.

She further said that Tirop will always be remembered through the foundation and they have been visiting churches and schools to create awareness on gender-based violence.

“We are planning various things that will help those affected. Apart from safe havens, we want to have hotlines to help those in the community. So far we have had cases around Iten and many women came out and spoke about it. This is positive and we feel we are creating an impact in the community,” said Jelimo.

Tirop’s star shone when she stormed to victory at the World Cross Country Championships in Guiyang, China, 2015 in the senior category before competing in various races across the globe.