Adidas officials visit late Agnes Tirop’s home

Female athletes have urged the government to step up the fight against gender-based violence in sports.

They spoke on Wednesday when top officials from Adidas led by Jeniffer Thomas, the vice-president for global sports marketing for running when they visited the family of slain former World Athletics Cross Country Championships winner Agnes Tirop at Kapnyamiso in Mosoriot, Nandi County.

Tirop was found dead at her Iten home in Elgeyo Marakwet on October 13, 2021. Her estranged husband Ibrahim Rotich is in police custody after denying murder charges in court.

The Adidas officials, who were accompanied by the Tirop’s Angels Foundation officials, planted trees near the fallen heroine’s grave in her memory.

The foundation’s chairperson long distance runner Viola Lagat said that gender-based violence is still on the rise despite people sweeping the issue under the carpet. She said that there is need to step up the fight.

Create awareness

“We are just at the first step to create awareness on the GBV which has been witnessed in the past and led to the loss of our hard working athlete whose star had just started shining.

“In the next few years, GBV should be something of the past. Our goal is to reach out to everyone to speak up and fight the menace in the community. Those affected should come out and speak,” said Lagat.

Jeniffer Thomas from Adidas said that she will remember the late Tirop as one of the most hard working athletes and champion of champions.

“We are honoured to be here to see their home, to see the community and to share a little bit of love for a past champion. I didn’t know her as well as my co-worker did but Agnes always had a big smile on her face.

It's lovely to see images of her smiling at their home. She was always laughing and joking with a big smile and she was a champion of champions,” said Thomas.