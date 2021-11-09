Agnes Tirop: CCTV video shows husband at murder scene

  • Keiyo North sub county DCIO Andolo Munga Tuesday told the Nation Sport, that the CCTV footage also revealed the athlete was killed on Tuesday (October 12, 2021) afternoon.
  • “The CCTV footage is self-explanatory and positive after forensic analysis. It has all the evidence of the scene and the actual act. We believe we have an airtight case and we are good to go with the prosecution,” said the detective.

Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage has placed her husband Ibrahim Rotich, the prime suspect in the murder of athlete Agnes Tirop, at the crime scene in her Iten home, the fateful day she was brutally killed.

