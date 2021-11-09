Agnes Tirop: CCTV video shows husband at murder scene

Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage has placed her husband Ibrahim Rotich, the prime suspect in the murder of athlete Agnes Tirop, at the crime scene in her Iten home, the fateful day she was brutally killed.

Ms Tirop, was found dead on Wednesday, October 13 inside her bedroom. A post-mortem report showed she suffered a concussion and cuts to her head as well as several stabs to the neck.

Keiyo North sub county DCIO Andolo Munga Tuesday told the Nation Sport, that the CCTV footage also revealed the athlete was killed on Tuesday (October 12, 2021) afternoon.

“The CCTV footage is self-explanatory and positive after forensic analysis. It has all the evidence of the scene and the actual act. We believe we have an airtight case and we are good to go with the prosecution,” said the detective.

“The CCTV footage has become very crucial in this matter and it has shown us exactly what happened and how it was conducted. The investigation is on reverse and forward aspects.”

Ibrahim Rotich, a suspect in the killing of athlete Agnes Tirop at the Iten Law Courts on November 9, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

He said they are relying on many witnesses to nail the suspect terming the crime as pure murder, adding the confession note left behind by Mr. Rotich is still being forensically analysed.

In the confession note allegedly left behind by the suspect, who was on the run for two days following the athlete’s death before he was nabbed in Mombasa, he owned up to the murder saying their relationship was full of problems and decided to prematurely end the promising athlete’s life.

“The confession note is also being subjected to forensic analysis. The public will know in due course because all the evidence will be adduced in court,” he stated.

“We have released the two other suspects whom we had arrested with Mr. Rotich and they are now state witnesses. They are valuable to in the case when they are witnesses unlike if they are charged.”

He said a rungu and a knife, which are believed to be murder weapons, are still undergoing forensic analysis and the report will further tighten the case.

“The murder weapons are blood stained and they are being subjected to more analysis. We need a water tight case that is why nothing is being left to chance,” said the detective.