'Prodigal son' Wilson Kipsang asks for forgiveness

The 2012 London Olympics marathon bronze medallist Wilson Kipsang during the interview at Nyayo National Stadium on June 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kipsang noted that lately, Kenyan athletes were being banned for violating the whereabouts rules and not for taking banned substances.  
  • “I know I am still under suspension but I am ready to partner with Athletics Kenya, Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) and Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) to sensitise athletes on this issue of the whereabouts,” said  Kipsang, who challenged Kenyan athletes reprimanded for doping violations to come out and talk about it.

Just like the biblical parable of the prodigal son, former world marathon record holder Wilson Kipsang is back home.

