Ary Graca optimistic new FIVB calendar will spice up volleyball competitions 

International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) President Dr Ary Graca believes the newly approved volleyball calendar 2025 to 2028 will improve the competitiveness of global competitions.

On Thursday, FIVB announced that they had approved the new calendar which has been developed in close consultation with all key stakeholders over the past one and a half years.

This is the first time the calendar has ever been released this far in advance of the upcoming Olympic cycle to facilitate enhanced athlete and team preparation.

“In my over 60 years in volleyball as a national team player, National Federation President, Continental Confederation President and the FIVB President, this is by far the best volleyball calendar ever released. This sentiment is echoed by the feedback we have received from our extensive consultations with all of the sport’s major stakeholders,” said Graca.

The Volleyball Calendar 2025-2028 prioritises key international events like the Volleyball Nations League (VNL), biennial World Championships and Continental Championships. In addition, the qualification pathways have been streamlined by using existing events and the World Rankings to qualify for the World Championships and the Olympic Games.

Protecting athlete health and well-being is also at the heart of the new volleyball calendar with 50 percent of the international season now dedicated to team recovery and preparation.

Notably, the 2025-2028 calendar will see an increase of weeks for players’ recovery and preparation compared with the Paris 2024 cycle, for a total of 11.5 weeks per year, while the Olympic year of 2028 will see an extended recovery period of 13 weeks.

“Through the optimisation of the calendar, we are expecting the best athletes and teams to be part of all the major events. In addition, with the World Championships now being held every two years with the participation of 32 teams per gender, we are confident that more countries than ever before will be able to host and participate in this prestigious tournament,” noted Graca.

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) President Charles Nyaberi echoed Graca’s sentiments saying the new development augurs well with the federation’s decision to fully adhere to FIVB calendar this season.

“In the past we have failed to complete our season on time, but this season we are determined to follow the FIVB calendar to the letter. We will have some league matches in early January, a period which we are normally in recess and that shows how serious we are to finish the league as early as possible.

“This will allow our national team enough time to prepare for their international assignments especially with a busy calendar coming up next year with the Olympic and African Games,” said Nyaberi adding that Malkia Strikers are keen to make an impact on the global stage next year.

Nyaberi also pointed out that the expanded World Championship opens the door for Wafalme Stars to ascend to the global stage.

“It’s definitely good news for upcoming nations because our men’s team now has an opportunity to play at the world level. We have been missing out narrowly but the extra slots and longer recovery time means we can qualify if our professional and local players get more time to train together and play friendly matches before going for competitions. We need to participate more in FIVB events and perform well to earn points and improve our ranking,” said Nyaberi.

The optimisation of the calendar also includes consistent dates for flagship events and simplified tournament formats to facilitate teams’ preparation planning, while making it easier for fans to follow all the action.