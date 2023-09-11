Algeria stop stubborn Libya to scent title after 30 years

In Cairo, Egypt

After 30 years wait, Algeria can dream of winning the African Nations Championship title once again after beating Libya 3-2 (18-25,25-15,33-35,25-22,15-11) in an epic five-set thriller Monday here at the Cairo International Stadium to qualify for the final.

Outside hitter Sofiane Hosni led the Algerians with 25 points (21 kills, 1 block,3 aces) and was supported by teammate Boudjemaa Ikenn who added 22 points.

Libya replied through star opposite Ahmed Ikhbayri who returned a game-high 38 points made up of 34 kills, 2 aces and 2 blocks.

The laboured win not only confirmed their qualification to the 2025 FIVB World Championship but also put them on course to win their third African title having previously won it back-to-back in 1991 and 1993.

Algeria coach Bernaouoi Krimo praised his charges for showing character especially after rallying twice from behind to return to the final for the first time since 2009.

“Libya is a very strong team so we were prepared to play for five sets. We were ready to die on the court today and I want to congratulate our players because they played like warriors.

“When we lost the third set, we knew it was going to be difficult but we told the boys that we are only two sets away from the World championship so we have to do our best. I am happy to have reached the final and now winning this cup will be a bonus for us,” said coach Bernaoui Krimo post-match.

When Libya outside hitter Mohamed Ikhbayri performed a sujud, bowing his head in prayer on the orange Gerflor floor, there looked to be only one winner for this epic clash.

The Libya no.14 had stopped Algeria outside hitter Soufiane Hosni with a monster block on to decide a tense third set that stretched into overtime and ended 35-33 in favour of the men in white.

It was the impressive Mohamed Ikhbayri who had killed an overpass from Ilyas Achouri to seal the first set at 25-18.

Algeria then reorganized themselves to level the game at 1-1 with a dominant display in the second set which saw them lead 9-4, 15-7, 21-11 before a kill block from Amine Oumessad on Libya’s Alashlam Mustafa handed them the win at 25-15.

“We made many mistakes and failed to control the match today. Algeria made very strong services which destabilized our reception and made it difficult for us to play our usual game. They are also experienced and were more composed in difficult moments,” said Libya coach Ghazi Koubaa.

Unlike the last meetings between these two sides at this year’s Pan Arab Games back in July, it was clear there was not going to be a straight sets winner by the time Algeria levelled the set scores 1-1.

And their resilience rose to the fore once again in the fourth set when they withstood late pressure from Libya to win 25-22 and force the decider.

The men in red led 8-6 at the change of sides thanks to an ace from substitute Hamimes Abderaouf and the impressive Hosni put them on course for victory with an ace that made it 11-8. And it was befitting that captain and setter Amir Kerboua had the last word with a clever tip.

“It’s the first time we are returning after six years so we are proud of how far the boys have come. For a five-set game, it’s anybody’s game and we will regroup and plan for third place play-off where we want to win and hopefully qualify for World Championship,” said Koubaa in mitigation.



Semi-final result