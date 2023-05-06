Adhiambo out to replicate MVP exploits at African tourney

As Kenya Pipeline go in search of a seventh continental title next week in Tunisia, one Pamela Adhiambo will silently be on a personal mission at the African Clubs Championship to be held in Tunisia from May 10 to 23.

Adhiambo, who will be making only her second appearance at the continental event, will be among the four outside hitters coach Paul Gitau will rely on in attack.

Despite being only 21, Adhiambo has worked her way into Pipeline’s first team and was instrumental in their league triumph in January when she was named the Most Valuable Player during the 2021/22 end of season Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League play-offs.

And as the Oilers look to end their 18-year wait for the Clubs Championship title, Adhiambo is eager to combine individual and team glory.

“My target at the league play-offs was to be named the best attacker but I ended up being the MVP. It was a big honour since there were many good players and to be picked as the best was humbling.

“It will be the same or even more competitive at the Clubs Championship. The team relies on me in attack so I have to ensure that I deliver on that front. My target is once again to be named best attacker or MVP but of course that will be determined by team performance,” said Adhiambo, who can also play as an opposite.

The 21-year-old Adhiambo points out that last year’s third place finish by Kenya Pipeline was a huge achievement given the challenges that featured an injury to experienced setter Rose Magoi.

However, she reckons that they have to at least go one better at this year’s edition in order to reclaim the title Pipeline last won in 2005 in Nairobi.

“We have to pick from where we left. Our target is to be on the podium and go higher than the bronze which means we have to reach the final. Some of us were young and naive back then but now we have some experience.

“We have been preparing since January when we won the league. In between we have played league matches which have helped us rectify some of our mistakes. I think we are now ready for the task at hand,” asserted Adhiambo.

Meanwhile, coach Paul Gitau on Saturday named the squad that will do duty in Tunisia with new signings Faith Imodia and Leonida Kasaya making the cut.

Aggripina Kundu will be assisted by Betty Sifuna in the libero duties while youngsters Daisy Chepkorir and Loise Simiyu have also made the cut.

Experienced Trizah Atuka, Gladys Ekaru, Lydia Emokol and Yvonne Sinaida will be the middle blockers.

Veteran Naomi Too has been named alongside outside hitters Chepkorir, Kasaya and Adhiambo.

Skipper Rose Magoi is the first-choice setter and will have Imodia for support.

Opposites Miriam Chelimo and Simiyu will lead the Oilers' attack.

Final squad

Setters: Rose Magoi (Captain), Faith Imodia

Middle blockers: Gladys Ekaru, Trizah Atuka, Yvonne Sinaida, Lydia Emokol

Opposites: Miriam Chelimo, Loise Simiyu

Outside hitters: Naomi Too, Daisy Chepkorir, Pamela Adhiambo, Leonida Kasaya