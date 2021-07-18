Youth should often walk out of enslaving virtual world 

Smartphone

A user uses his smartphone with logos of WeChat in the background. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Gitau Kamau

What you need to know:

  • Our in-person interaction is suffering, especially among the youth, because we have become too wired.
  • There is need to put that phone down, switch that laptop off and walk out of the enslaving virtual world for hours and even days.

We live in a world where we can do almost everything from our laptop and phone screens.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Protect women and children, Raila tells police

  2. PRIME 350,000 teachers eye 9,000 vacancies

  3. PRIME Why Uhuru faces a big dilemma

  4. PRIME Caroline Kangogo: The unanswered questions

  5. PRIME Pattni swindled taxpayers as CBK watched, court told

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.