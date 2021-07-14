Address child abduction crisis before the vice gets out of hand

Mother unites with child

A woman in joy after reuniting with her child who had been abducted. Watching children disappear every week can really be traumatising to other children.

By  Patricia Vivian George

The growing number of children reported missing is a matter of great concern.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. ICC commits lawyer Paul Gicheru to trial

  2. South Africa calls up army reserves

  3. Major changes as UoN moves to fill new positions

  4. Omar Lali set to testify last in Tecra inquest

  5. Covid-19: Kigali under total lockdown

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.