You’ve made it to university? Great, here is a reality check

Mercy Akinyi, university courses

Mercy Akinyi (right) of Presbyterian University speaks to Doreen Kathure on her course option during the My Network Tertiary Education and Careers Fair at the KICC grounds on January 26, 2019.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Jackson Ngari

Journalism student

Rongo University

Getting an admission to university is a big deal for many young people.

Related

More from News

  1. Court of Appeal gets new president

  2. PRIME Why police officer traded in the gun for fish monger’s hat

  3. Case against impeachment of Wajir's Mohamed Abdi referred to CJ

  4. PRIME FBI drawn into probe of Bashir's murder

  5. Seven killed in Ethiopia militant ambush

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.