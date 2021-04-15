Yes, we can! Candidates with special needs post impressive results

The number of candidates with special needs that were registered to sit for the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education was higher at 2,675 compared to 2,407 in 2019.

However, 84 candidates missed the exams for varied reasons.

Speaking while announcing the results at Mitihani House in Nairobi, Education CS Prof George Magoha said a majority of the special needs candidates were those with physical disabilities at 1,202 followed by those with hearing impairment at 738.

The highest-ranking special needs candidate scored 420 marks compared to their contemporary in 2019 who scored 414 marks.

“This improvement underscores the fact that performance in the 2020 KCPE was commendable and that special needs children, given a fair and conducive environment, can excel,” said the CS.

The top three special needs candidates were Brandon Otundo from Set Green Hill academy in Kisii County with 420 marks followed by Kibet Gipson Ndiema from Nalondo CBM with 411 marks and Kioko Joseph Kyalo from Kangundo DEB, Isbaawa Blessings Monicah from Mukumu girls and Naomi Yvonne Omare from St Lwanga Njoro Catholic who tied with 409 marks at number three.

Further breakdown of the special needs candidates’ performance shows that nine of them scored over 400 marks, 318 scored between 300 and 399, 897 scored between 200 and 299, 1,356 scored between 100 and 199 and 11 of them scored below 100.

Additionally, the number of candidates who sat for the exam under special circumstances including those who sat for the papers in hospitals increased from 1,176 in the year 2019 to 1,255 in 2020.

Over one million pupils sat for 2020 KCPE exams

Unique case

“I particularly wish to mention a unique case of a candidate by the name Titus Musili from Kaunguni primary school in Kitui County who I was informed had been sent home over flimsy grounds. He ended up missing the English composition paper. I had to intervene and order that he returns to the examination room and I can assure you that he completed his examinations and he is among the candidates who will receive their results today,” said Magoha.

In terms of candidates' age, the number of registered minor candidates (aged 12 and below) increased to 26,378 in 2020 from 20,086 in 2019.

The majority of them registered to sit for the exams from the counties of West Pokot (999). Bomet (1,595), Baringo (1,013), Kericho (1,469) and Bungoma (2,556).

Those in the appropriate age bracket of 13-14 years were the majority candidates at 806,720, a trend that the CS said had replicated in the last five years.

Additionally, those candidates that were considered overage (19 years and above) were mainly from the counties of Turkana (3,062), Garissa (1,680), Kwale (2,441), Kilifi (3,672) and Busia (1,692).

Girls also performed better than boys by scooping eight of the top 15 slots including the first three slots nationwide.

Female candidates also did slightly better in English, Kiswahili and sign language exams while their male counterparts did slightly better in Mathematics, Science, Social studies and Religious Education.

The minister did not announce the performance of candidates from rehabilitation facilities.