Yes, we can! Candidates with special needs post impressive results

Joyland Special School

Chebet Faith writes her Kiswahili Insha paper at Joyland Special School in Kisumu on March 23, 2021. The Ministry of Education has announced that Form One selection for 2020 KCPE candidates will start on May 28.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

The number of candidates with special needs that were registered to sit for the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education was higher at 2,675 compared to 2,407 in 2019.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME The nine lives of Chebukati

  2. Nation Media Group bags two awards at the ‘Oscars of Design’

  3. Law change advocates race against time to beat deadlines

  4. Separating facts from fiction on the BBI proposals

  5. Reopening of BBI report splits Raila’s legal team

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.