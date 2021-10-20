Young at heart: Queen Elizabeth II, 95, turns down old age award

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, 95.

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | Pool | AFP

By  AFP

Queen Elizabeth II turned down a prize celebrating the elderly, assessing that at 95 she did not meet the criteria, The Oldie magazine said Tuesday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.