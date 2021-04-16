Who's who of guests at Prince Philip funeral

Britain's coronavirus restrictions forced Queen Elizabeth II to limit attendance to just 30 guests at Saturday's funeral of her husband Prince Philip.

Here is a list of notable figures joining the 94-year-old monarch for the funeral of the late Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle, according to details announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales -- the Queen and Philip's eldest son and heir to the throne -- will be joined by his second wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

He will walk in procession with other members of the royal family behind a specially modified Land Rover carrying Philip's coffin through the castle grounds.

Prince William

The Duke of Cambridge, Charles' eldest son and next in line to the throne, will attend with wife Kate.

Their three small children, and the Queen and Philip's seven other great-grandchildren are considered too young to attend.

Prince Harry

William's younger brother, the Duke of Sussex, rushed back from his new home in California for the funeral. It will be the first time he joins the family since quitting royal duties last year.

Observers will watch closely for any signs of reconciliation -- or distance -- between the brothers. They will be separated on the procession by their cousin Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne.

Harry's wife Meghan, who is pregnant with their second child, has stayed behind in the United States. The couple ruffled royal feathers last month with a bombshell interview with chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

Princess Anne

The Princess Royal is the only daughter of the Queen and Philip.

She will be joined by her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, son Peter Phillips and daughter Zara Tindall.

Prince Andrew

The Duke of York, next born after Anne, will make his first appearance at an official royal event since exiting the royal frontline in 2019, after he gave a disastrous TV interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Also attending will be Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who gave birth to her first child in February. She gave the boy the middle name Philip in honour of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Edward

The Earl of Wessex, youngest child to the Queen and Philip, will attend with his wife Sophie, who is known to be very close to the Queen and has reportedly comforted Elizabeth since her husband's passing.

Edward and Sophie's two children will attend including 17-year-old Lady Louise Windsor, who has taken up Prince Philip's passion for carriage driving.

Penelope Knatchbull

Penny, the Countess Mountbatten, was Philip's carriage-driving partner and one of his closest friends.

She is the wife of Earl Mountbatten, Norton Knatchbull. He is the grandson of Philip's uncle the Earl Mountbatten, who was assassinated by the Irish Republican Army in 1979.

Lady Sarah Chatto

The daughter of the Queen's late sister Princess Margaret, Lady Sarah is said to be particularly close to Elizabeth and shares Prince Charles' love of painting.

Brigadier Archie Miller Bakewell

One of the few non-royals attending, Bakewell was Philip's right-hand-man for years after serving as his private secretary since 2010.

Philip's German relatives

Bernhard, the hereditary prince of Baden, is the grandson of Philip's sister Theodora.

Donatus is prince and head of the house of Hesse, into which the late duke's sister Cecile married.

Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg is the grandson of Philip's elder sister Princess Margarita.

Clergy and choir

The 30-guest limit does not count clergy officiating at the funeral: Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and David Conner, the Dean of Windsor.