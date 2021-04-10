Harry, Meghan honour Prince Philip as funeral travel plans awaited

Prince Philip, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Philip, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive to attend the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on on December 25, 2017.
 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • They have yet to publicly say whether they will attend the funeral.
  • If they do, it would mark their first return to Britain since their explosive interview with US talk show superstar Oprah Winfrey last month.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's foundation Archewell paid tribute to Britain's Prince Philip following his death Friday as speculation builds about their plans to attend the funeral.

