Guns and silence to mark Prince Philip's death

Military guns will be fired across Britain and sporting events will fall silent on Saturday as part of worldwide tributes to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip.

Philip, the longest serving royal consort in British history and a constant presence at the queen's side for decades, died on Friday aged 99, triggering a period of national mourning.

The death of the Duke of Edinburgh is a profound loss for the 94-year-old monarch, who once described him as her "strength and stay all these years".

Flags are already flying at half-mast on government buildings and will do so until the morning after his funeral, the date of which has yet to be announced.

From 12:00 pm (1100 GMT), saluting batteries will fire 41 rounds -- one round a minute for 40 minutes -- in cities including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, as well as in Gibraltar and from Royal Navy warships at sea.

The Premier League and other sporting events are expected to pay their respects, with the Football Association recommending that black armbands be worn and a minute's silence observed before this weekend's matches.

A two-minute silence will be held ahead of Saturday's Grand National, the country's showpiece horse race.

The well-rehearsed protocol for the duke's death -- codenamed "Forth Bridge" -- includes the recall of parliament on Monday.

British television stations cleared their schedules for special broadcasts looking back on his life.

Westminster Abbey, where the couple married in 1947, tolled its tenor bell 99 times on Friday, once for each year of the prince's life.

Political campaigning for May local elections stopped, and Loyalist leaders in Northern Ireland, who have been rioting for days amid heightening political tensions in the British province, urged a pause in violence on Friday.

The call -- "as a mark of respect to the Queen" -- was largely heeded.

'Deep sorrow'

Philip -- who would have celebrated his 100th birthday in June -- had been ill for some time, and spent more than a month in hospital from February 16 being treated for a pre-existing heart condition and an infection.

Despite looking frail on his release from hospital on March 16, hopes were raised for his recovery.

But the queen announced Philip's passing "with deep sorrow" after he died peacefully on Friday morning at Windsor Castle, west of London.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss," a palace statement said.

In pre-recorded comments aired in a special BBC programme on Friday, Philip's children reminisced about memories of their father, his long life and achievements.

"Well, you know he didn't suffer fools. So if you said anything that was in any way ambiguous - he'd say 'make up your mind!'" his eldest son and the queen's heir, Prince Charles, said.

His sister, Princess Anne, said "there was a huge amount of encouragement to do things and quite a lot of leeway of pushing your own boundaries, which is probably not given to many nowadays".

'Farewell, my beloved'

Britain's newspaper front pages on Saturday expressed an outpouring of grief, with The Sun tabloid running the headline "We're all weeping with you Ma'am" over photographs of the prince and the queen.

The Daily Mail splashed a picture of the queen looking at her husband along with the headline "Farewell, my beloved" on the front page of its 144-page souvenir edition.

Tributes came in from home and abroad, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving "thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip".

Political and faith leaders in Britain, and from the United States, Europe and Commonwealth countries including Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand and Pakistan also paid their respects.

In Australia, flags will be flown at half-mast, and there will be a 41-gun salute in the capital Canberra on Saturday as part of plans for remembrance.

US President Joe Biden highlighted World War II veteran Philip's long record of duty to the Queen, "the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family".

He called him a "heck of a guy" who "never slowed down" over his long life.

Tributes also came pouring in from Britain's entertainment royalty, with Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger tweeting that he was "very saddened" to hear of Philip's death, saying he would be "fondly remembered" for his "extensive charitable work".

Harry's likely return

Philip is expected to be buried at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, according to the royal College of Arms, at a date to be determined.

His grandson, Prince Harry, is likely to make his first return to Britain since his shock move to the United States last year, British media reported.

Philip retired from public duties in 2017 at the age of 96, declaring "I've done my bit".

The couple, who celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in November, had been living largely in isolation at Windsor, because their age put them at heightened risk from Covid-19.

He was last seen at a staged appearance at a military ceremony at Windsor last July, days after attending the wedding ceremony of his granddaughter Princess Beatrice.

Much of the planning for the funeral has had to be adapted to avoid the gathering of large crowds, because of strict coronavirus restrictions and social distancing guidelines.