What we know about the Taliban's political agenda

Doha Qatar Taliban talks

A Taliban delegation walks down a hotel lobby during talks in Qatar's capital Doha on August 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Karim Jaafar | AFP

By  AFP

A month after seizing power following a lightning offensive in Afghanistan, the Taliban this week completed their interim government -- but their political agenda is still unclear.

