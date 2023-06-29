Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin aimed to capture Russian generals, report says

Wagner army chief Yevgeny Prigozhin aimed to detain the heads of the Russian military in last week's mutiny, but they discovered his planned rebellion early and avoided capture, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The newspaper cited Western officials saying that Prigozhin sought to seize archrivals Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defense minister, and chief of staff General Valery Gerasimov while they were on a visit to the south.

But the Russian domestic security service FSB learned of the plan and Shoigu and Gerasimov changed their travel, the Journal said, citing unnamed officials.

That forced Prigozhin to move early, and on Friday his Wagner forces seized control of the headquarters of the Russian Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, a key logistics and command center for the war on Ukraine.

US officials have told media that they knew days ahead about the planned uprising, in which Prigozhin sent a column of forces from his privately-run army toward Moscow before giving up as President Vladimir Putin branded the group "traitors."

Also citing unnamed US officials, the New York Times reported that senior Russian General Sergei Surovikin knew in advance of Prigozhin's mutiny plans.

The advance knowledge by top military officials could have prevented potential allies of Prigozhin and Wagner from joining the revolt, contributing to its failure.