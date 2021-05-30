Vietnam discovers new hybrid virus variant: state media

Covid-19 Vietnam

In this file photo taken on May 4, 2021, morning commuters wearing face masks, amidst concerns about the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, ride past in Hanoi, Vietnam.
 

Photo credit: Manan Vatsyayana | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The country is struggling to deal with fresh outbreaks across more than half of its territory including industrial zones and big cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Hanoi,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. MSF: Those displaced by DRC volcano face cholera risk

  2. West African leaders meet over Mali coup

  3. Israel, Egypt hold talks on Gaza

  4. Kenya records 162 new Covid infections

  5. Nationwide curfew extended for 60 days

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.