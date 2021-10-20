US vows to help free missionaries in Haiti as kidnappers demand $17m ransom

A gang known as 400 Mawozo has been identified as behind the kidnapping of the group, which includes five children.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The United States on Tuesday vowed to do all in its power to free US and Canadian missionaries taken hostage in Haiti, after kidnappers demanded $1 million for each of the group of 17.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.