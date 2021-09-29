US generals say they recommended keeping 2,500 troops in Afghanistan

US soldiers

US soldiers rest as Afghan people wait to leave the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021.
                

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Top US generals said Tuesday that they advised President Joe Biden to keep American troops in Afghanistan and expressed concern that the Taliban has not severed ties with Al-Qaeda.

