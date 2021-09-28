Death by sadness, or the Taliban: LGBTQ Afghans in hiding

Yahya, an Afghan who identifies as gay and a non-conforming person, speaks during an interview at an undisclosed location on September 28, 2021. Many LGBTQ Afghans are haunted by the Taliban's brutally repressive reign from 1996 to 2001, when gay men were stoned to death or crushed by toppled walls as punishment. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

As the Taliban appeared on every corner of Kabul, Marwa and her friend -- both gay Afghans -- took the drastic decision to become husband and wife.

