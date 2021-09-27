Afghan saffron boss says she’ll not be silenced by Taliban

Shafiqeh Attai Afghanistan

Afghan business leader Shafiqeh Attai, who employs hundreds of women on her saffron fields, speaks at her office in Herat on September 21, 2021. She vowed to speak up for the rights of her workers, and "not remain silent" under Taliban rule.

Photo credit: Hoshang Hashimi | AFP

By  AFP

Herat

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.