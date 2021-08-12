US frustration mounts over Afghan failure to halt Taliban

Kunduz Afghanistan

Afghan security forces sit in a Humvee vehicle amid ongoing fighting between Taliban militants and Afghan security forces in Kunduz on May 19, 2020.

Photo credit: STR | AFP

By  AFP

The failure of Afghan security forces to blunt the advance of the Taliban has left US officials deeply frustrated after spending billions to train and equip the country's military for two decades.

